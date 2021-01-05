In Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, the cases of fraud are increasing. Now a new case has emerged. The fraudster swindled Rs 9 lakh by luring a secretariat worker to get a house from the LDA. The victim has lodged the report at Hazratganj Kotwali.Cant Sadar Bazar lives with the Ashok Kumar Das family in Narayan Das Hata located in Chhoti Lal Kurti. Ashok Secretariat is the driver of revenue specific notification department. A few months ago the LDA office went to Gomtinagar for allotment of houses. At the same time, Ashok met Ramesh Chandra Awasthi. In the conversation, Ramesh described himself as a senior officer of the department.

Filled the form by pretending to get a house

Ramesh Chandra Awasthi got the form filled by promising to get a house of one or two rooms under the Vrindavan scheme. He said to deposit Rs 9 lakh after the house is allotted.

4 lakhs on personal loan

In April, Ramesh Chandra Awasthi showed a list, which named him at number 17. Ramesh said that by June 9 lakh should be arranged. The list will be released in July due to Corona. After this, Ashok took Rs 4 lakh on a personal loan in May. Transferred money to other dates including April, May.

Additional Chief Secretary complained to Home Department

In August, Ramesh’s number was found off when Ashok called. Could not get any information on contacting LDA. Upon investigation, it was found that there is no form for their allocation. On realizing the fraud of Rs 9 lakh, Ashok Kumar Das complained to the Additional Chief Secretary Home Department. Additional Chief Secretary asked the Commissioner of Police for action. On the complaint of the victim, Hazratganj police has filed a report against the accused.