Cases of Hong Kong flu were identified in the Yaroslavl region. About it reports Department of Rospotrebnadzor for the Russian region.

“The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections is caused by respiratory viruses: adenovirus, seasonal coronavirus, rhinovirus, parainfluenza virus, MS virus, metapneumovirus, bocavirus, new coronavirus COVID-19, influenza A2 (H3N2), influenza B,” says the press release. services.

However, the department did not specify how many people were infected with this disease.

The Hong Kong flu is an acute respiratory disease that got its name from the pandemic that broke out in Hong Kong in 1968. This type of flu develops quickly and is most dangerous for children in the first years of life, as well as for people with weakened immune systems. Cases of Hong Kong flu this year in Russia have been recorded in the Tyumen, Oryol, Sakhalin, Tomsk and Amur regions, as well as in the Perm Territory.