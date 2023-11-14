Data from the Brazilian Public Security Forum show a record increase in violence against women in the first half of this year

The numbers of violence against women have increased in Brazil. In the 1st half of 2023, the registration of femicide cases increased by 2.6% compared to the same period of the previous year. There were 722 women murdered in the country.

The number of women raped also increased. In the first 6 months of this year, there were 34,000 rape cases. The numbers include rape of vulnerable people, which occurs when the victim is under 14 years old or is not capable of consenting due to illness, mental disability or any other reason. The growth is 14.9% compared to 2022. The level is the highest in the historical series starting in 2019 and shows that every 8 minutes a girl or woman was raped between January and June in Brazil.

The data comes from a survey of the FBSP (Brazilian Public Security Forum) released this Monday (13.Nov.2023). Here’s the complete (PDF – 247 kB)

The numbers The sources are the police reports registered by the Civil Police of the States and the Federal District. Therefore, they are preliminary and may be changed during the investigation or when they become processes.

SOUTHEAST DRIVES HIGH IN FEMINICIDES

The growth in feminicide cases in Brazil was driven by the significant number of cases in the Southeast, the only region in which there was an increase. There were 273 victims, which represented a variation of 16.2% compared to the 1st half of 2022.

The numbers fell in the other 4 regions of the country:

Midwest: presented a reduction of 3.6%, with 81 deaths;

North: drop of 2.8%, with 69 deaths;

North East: there was a reduction of 5.6% – the largest in the period, with 187 deaths;

South: decreased by 3.4%, with 112 deaths.

In absolute numbers, São Paulo, the most populous in the country, was the state with the highest number of cases (111). In terms of variation, the Federal District showed the biggest increase from one year to the next (250%). The lowest number of cases was registered in Roraima (3). In Mato Grosso do Sul, the drop in registrations was the biggest (-61.5%).

Female homicides, understood as cases in which the murder is not motivated by the victim’s gender, also increased. There were 1,902 women murdered in the first 6 months of the year.

The report stated that the murders of women are on the “contrary to the national trend”.

“Recently, the Violence Monitor, a publication by G1 with the Brazilian Public Security Forum and NEV-USP [Núcleo de Estudos da Violência da Universidade de São Paulo], showed that crimes against life fell 3.4% in the country in the first half of this year. In other words, although the country was successful in reducing lethal violence during the period, the murders of women increased”said the organizers of the survey.

The crime of feminicide is a qualifier for intentional homicide and was inserted into the Penal Code with the promulgation of the law 13,104 of 2015. Femicide is considered when the crime results from domestic and family violence due to the female gender and from disregard or discrimination against the female condition.

RISE OF RAPE

The increase in cases of rape and rape of vulnerable people in the 1st half of 2023 was driven by numbers from the South of Brazil, 32.4%. The increase was constant across the country.

North: 25% growth;

North East: there was an increase of 13.2%;

Midwest: there were 9.7% more cases;

Southeast: the index increased by 4.8%

The Brazilian Public Security Forum stated that the increase in reporting cases may be associated with a greater understanding of what sexual violence is and greater visibility of cases.