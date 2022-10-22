Strains now account for 16.6% of infections in the country, almost double the number recorded in the previous week.

US health regulators estimated on Friday (Oct. The percentage is almost double the previous projected, made in the last week.

O European Center for Disease Prevention and Control expects these variants to become dominant in Europe within 1 month. The information is from Reuters.

Strains BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 originate from the BA.5 subvariant of the omicron, which is the dominant form of the coronavirus in the US.

There is still no evidence that BQ.1 is linked to a higher lethality of covid compared to the circulating variants BA.4 and BA.5. European authorities, however, warn that the variant may escape some immune protection stimulated by vaccines, citing laboratory studies in Asia.

“These variants (BQ.1 and BQ.1.1) could very possibly lead to a very bad outbreak of the disease this winter in the US, as is already starting to happen in Europe and the UK.”said Gregory Poland, a virologist and vaccine researcher at the Mayo Clinic.

In the US, weekly cases have been falling, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English).

New variants are monitored by regulators and vaccine manufacturers. According to WHO(World Health Organization) the BQ.1.1 strain circulates in at least 29 countries.

O CDC from the US said on Friday (21.Oct.2022) that BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 last week were estimated to be 9.4% of circulating variants.