The number of cases of covid-19, seasonal flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has increased in Americawhich represents a triple threat, alerted the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Wednesday.

(You can read: Covid-19: Do booster doses continue to provide protection?)

“The increase in just one respiratory infection is cause for concern. When two or three start to affect a population simultaneously, this should put us all on alert,” said PAHO Director Carissa F. Etienne, speaking at the conference. press.

During the last week, covid-19 infections have increased by 17% in the region, with an increase in deaths in South and Central America. “Every time we rest on our laurels with this virus we risk a resurgence,” Etienne warned.

As for the flu, there is an increase in cases out of season in the southern cone, especially in Argentina and Uruguay, and RSV infections have also risen considerably, with a special impact on children and babies under one year of age, reports PAHO.

(You may be interested in: Who is prone to post-covid-19 conditions and why?)

For RSV there is no vaccine but the strategies used to limit the spread of covid-19 can be applied, such as the use of masks and social distancing.

As for other outbreaks in the region, Etienne reported that the cholera situation in Haiti continues to worsen, with more than 700 confirmed cases since early October, 7,000 suspected cases and 144 deaths.

Monkeypox infections have decreased in most severely affected countries and no more cases of poliomyelitis have been registered, although vaccination continues to be “historically low,” reported the director of PAHO

More news