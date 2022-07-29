Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine revealed 12 cases of human trafficking in five months

Over the past five months, Ukrainian security forces have identified 12 cases of human trafficking, including children. This was stated at a briefing by the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, Ekaterina Pavlichenko. The broadcast of the speech is available on YouTube.

The official did not disclose details on each case. At the same time, she clarified that there were at least three facts of trafficking in minors.

Pavlichenko added that to prevent such cases, the Ukrainian Task Force group started working on the basis of Europol in May. It monitors the fate of Ukrainians who left the country both in Russia and on the territory of the European Union. The leaders of the association were Austrian law enforcement officers.

Earlier, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that at least 330 children have died since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine. The total number of those killed almost reached the mark of five thousand.