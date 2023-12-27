The bluetongue virus has begun to spread across farms throughout the Guadalentín region with new cases in the middle of the vaccination campaign for the sheep herd. The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed this Wednesday a dozen new cases, so the Region of Murcia today registers 14 positive cases for this disease that affects animals, but is not transmitted to humans. The novelty is that the infection has reached animals from Totana (2 cases), Librilla (1), Puerto Lumbreras (1) and Lorca (3).

Half of the affected sheep are found on livestock farms in the municipality of Águilas, where this disease known as bluetongue was found for the first time in November. The Central Veterinary Laboratory of Algete has confirmed more cases this week in communities such as Cantabria, Extremadura or one in Pulpí, an Almeria municipality bordering Águilas. The positive cases only cover the samples analyzed in the first half of December, so it is still unknown if the disease has been expanding in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of the entire sheep and cow herd in the Region continues in the area of ​​lower and upper Guadalentín, where the Ministry of Agriculture continues to supply doses to protect animals from infection caused by the Culicoides mosquito. . The last purchase of vaccines included 65,000 doses but it is planned to immunize 386,000 animals before April 2024. With the arrival of good temperatures in spring, the mosquito is expected to be active again, so it is essential to act quickly this winter.

This disease is not transmitted to humans nor does the consumption of lamb meat affect people. The most common symptoms in sheep are fever, excessive salivation, dyspnea, depression or panting, with a nasal discharge that becomes mucopurulent and, as it dries, may form a crust around the nose.