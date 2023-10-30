The ongoing war in the Middle East between the terrorist group Hamas and the State of Israel has caused the number of cases of anti-Semitism to skyrocket in countries on the European continent.

Countries such as France, Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany have seen a significant increase in the number of cases of violence and hostility directed at the Jewish community since the attacks by Palestinian terrorists against the Jewish State, which took place on October 7th.

Most attacks carried out against European Jewish communities involve Muslims or people who support the Palestinian “resistance”.

A survey by the Anti-Defamation League, an American Jewish organization, released in May this year, had already revealed that Spain has led the number of anti-Semitic cases in Europe, followed by Belgium, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

On the weekend that the Hamas attacks against Israel took place, a synagogue in Madrid, the capital of Spain, had its walls vandalized with several graffiti saying “Free Palestine”. In addition to the words, the vandals also drew a Star of David, a symbol present on the Israeli flag, with a line, according to information on the website Euronews.

“These have been very difficult days, full of fear and deep uncertainty. It is a heartbreaking situation and we are in permanent contact with our families in Israel,” Estrella Bengio, president of the Jewish Community of Madrid, told the website Euronews

France, a country that, according to government data, is home to the largest Jewish community in Europe, has seen cases of anti-Semitism soar since the Hamas attacks. Around 590 anti-Semitic acts have already occurred in the country, which currently also has a large number of Muslims, most of them refugees arriving in Europe to try to start their lives over.

Among the attacks against Jews in France are the sending of letters with threatening tones, graffiti on walls with the expression “killing Jews is a duty”, drawings of swastikas in schools and even physical aggression.

To the British newspaper TheGuardian, A citizen of Jewish origin named Jérémy, owner of a restaurant, stated that at this moment Jews or French people who have their roots in Israel are afraid to leave their homes.

“Some of my friends in Israel are actually more worried about us here in France,” he said.

“In France, there is a problem with the Jews. But what have the Jews done in France? Nothing. The atmosphere is weighing on everyone. There is a lot of pain. Anyone with the slightest humanity is suffering now,” he added.

According to information from the French Ministry of the Interior, local police have already recorded more than 20 arrests of individuals who have connections to anti-Semitic groups. To try to contain the increase in cases of hatred against Jews, security measures were intensified in places considered sensitive, such as synagogues and schools. The French government also banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Germany, in turn, has seen cases of anti-Semitism increase by around 240% since the start of the conflict on the 7th. Most of the more than 200 hate attacks against Jews residing in the country are occurring through threats of death, graffiti with Star of David markings on the doors of Jewish families’ homes and the destruction of Israeli flags.

In Berlin, the capital of the country, which has a large number of Muslims, information from the British newspaper Financial Times point out that anti-Israel sentiment has also been evident in schools.

Felix Klein, government commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany, said the country’s Jews are “shocked by the anti-Semitism evident in Muslim groups and far-left organizations.”

In the United Kingdom, local police reported that cases of anti-Semitism have spiked alarmingly in recent weeks. According to information from the agency ReutersMetropolitan Police Commander Kyle Gordon said there have to date been 75 arrests of individuals related to anti-Semitic acts and 408 incidents involving hatred against Jews.

In 2022, the British had recorded only 15 cases of anti-Semitism in the month of October, which demonstrates the influence of the conflict in the Middle East on the increase in hate crimes against the local Jewish community. The cases caused some Jewish schools in the north of the country to pause their activities.

In Italy, attackers are going further. Authorities reported that walls on public roads were covered in recent weeks with graffiti with various anti-Semitic words and also with several drawings of swastikas from the German Nazi regime and praise for the terrorist group Hamas.

To the Financial TimesRuth Dureghello, former president of the Jewish Community of Rome, expressed her concern that the situation could worsen in the country as Israel intensifies its military response to Hamas terrorist attacks.

“In the beginning, the whole world was with Israel, there was no way to be on the other side,” she said, adding that now she can see that the perspective “is already changing.”

The president of the Jewish Association of Europe, Menachem Margolin, expressed in an interview with Euronews

his deep concern about the rise in cases of anti-Semitism on the European continent, describing the situation “as something not seen in decades”. According to him, at this moment, many Jews living in Europe report to the association that they feel fear and insecurity because of the situation.

Margolin also mentioned that several Jewish families are taking additional precautions to increase their security, such as installing security cameras and bulletproof windows.

Stephan Kramer, former general secretary of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, recently warned German media that the lives of Jews residing in the country could be in danger due to the rise in hate crimes intensified following the outbreak of war in the Middle East. .

Kramer, who is currently the head of government intelligence in the German state of Thuringia, said that at this point Hamas supporters are not limited to just demonstrations and hate speech against Jews. According to him, the terrorist group’s supporters are possibly working to begin influencing concrete attacks against Jewish and Israeli institutions around the world.

“Hamas is once again calling for open violence against Jews, Jewish restaurants, stores and synagogues in all parts of the world. Some Palestinians openly and shamelessly demand a kind of Kristallnacht 2.0,” he said.

Kristallnacht was “Night of Broken Glass” – the series of coordinated attacks against Jews in Nazi Germany in 1938, which included the mass destruction of synagogues, Jewish shops, Jewish homes and schools, as well as personal attacks against Jews.

In an interview with The GuardianMichael O’Flaherty, director of the European Union (EU) Agency for Fundamental Rights, described anti-Semitism as a “deeply rooted racism in European society” that poses an existential threat to the Jewish community on the European continent.

He emphasized that events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the current war between Hamas terrorists and Israel have been conducive to the rise in cases of anti-Semitism. O’Flaherty stressed the need to condemn all “forms of hatred in Europe” at this time.