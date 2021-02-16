The latest update from the Balearic health ministry for active cases in municipalities shows small increases in six of Mallorca’s 53 municipalities, no changes in eleven and decreases in 36. A different report from the ministry indicated that there had been no new cases in Maria de la Salut for seven days; this report suggests that there has been one.
Figures in brackets show changes since the last report of February 12.
Palma 1,502 (-168)
Manacor 193 (-20)
Calvia 138 (-31)
Inca 99 (-16)
Marratxi 95 (-28)
Llucmajor 88 (-7)
Soller 49 (-27)
Alcudia 47 (-9)
Felanitx 41 (-5)
Pollensa 37 (-2)
Sa Pobla 31 (-5)
Fields 29 (no change)
Capdepera 21 (-3)
Santa Maria 21 (+3)
Binissalem 20 (+1)
Santa Margalida 20 (-5)
Son Servera 20 (-10)
Bunyola 18 (-5)
Montuiri 18 (-1)
Santanyi 18 (-3)
Arta 17 (-5)
Alaro 15 (-2)
Wall 15 (-1)
Sant Llorenç 15 (-1)
Esporles 14 (-3)
Porreres 13 (-3)
Vilafranca 11 (-6)
Andratx 10 (-4)
Lloseta 9 (no change)
Ses Salines 9 (-4)
Consell 8 (no change)
Sencelles 8 (no change)
Campanet 7 (+1)
Saint Eugenia 7 (-1)
Jungle 7 (no change)
Llubi 6 (+3)
Algaida 5 (-3)
Petra 5 (no change)
Puigpunyent 5 (-2)
Sineu 5 (-3)
Valldemossa 4 (-2)
Ariany 3 (+1)
Maria de la Salut 3 (+1)
Banyalbufar 1 (no change)
Buger 1 (-2)
Costitx 1 (no change)
Deya 1 (-1)
Escorca 1 (no change)
Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)
Estellencs 0 (-1)
Fornalutx 0 (no change)
Mancor de la Vall 0 (-1)
Sant Joan 0 (-1)
