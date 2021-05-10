Covid-19 cases and deaths have stabilized in the last week, but at an “unacceptably” high level, with 5.4 million new infections and 90,000 deaths in the last seven days, reported the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to the reports that the Organization has received, cases seem to remain at the same level as the previous week, even in some of the regions hardest hit by the latest wave of the pandemic, such as America or Europe, although a careful look at the figures reveals that “in all regions there are certain countries where the trend is still up.”

In the press conference with which he usually begins each week, Tedros recalled that the world was already in a situation in which he saw that the cases and deaths stopped increasing, what caused governments and individuals to relax, causing a new, more violent pandemic wave.

“Any decline is welcome, but we have been here before. Last year many countries experienced downward trends and reduced prevention measures too quickly,” people lowered their guard and all that had been gained was lost “, he remembered.

The WHO fears that encouraged by the sentiment that the worst of the most recent wave of the pandemic has passed and by the progression of vaccination, many governments are lifting restrictions too quickly and the situation gets out of control again.

Worry



In fact, hope is relative and limited to certain parts of the world, since in Asia particularly infections and mortality from covid-19 are on the rise, with the crisis concentrated in India and uA disturbing progression of cases in some neighboring countries.

The person in charge of the WHO said that this is the moment that the countries where the situation improves should take advantage of to reinforce their capacities, even if they have a high vaccination rate.

This will serve to prepare for the emergence of variants (of the coronavirus) that can evade vaccines, as well as for future health emergencies, he said.

“My message to individuals is that every contact they have outside their home is a risk and it varies. depending on the type of contact, the duration and the level of transmission in the place where you live ”, stressed Tedros.

Right away, the director general he also wanted to convey hope, anticipating that the time will come when everyone will be able to remove their masks, stop keeping their distance from others and attend concerts or sporting events, as is beginning to happen in certain countries where the virus is under control.

However, he emphasized that the vast majority of the planet is still missing at that time.

Source: EFE and AFP

PB