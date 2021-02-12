The situation of the pandemic in the Region of Murcia is far from being acceptable, but the incidence of the coronavirus continues to decline in practically all municipalities. The 14-day rate already is less than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (379). It is four times below the high of this third wave, but it is still late Christmas levels.

The difference is that now the trend is clearly down. Only seven municipalities remain at extreme risk: Ulea, Yecla, Abarán, Beniel, Cieza, San Pedro del Pinatar and Pliego. On the last day, Las Torres de Cotillas, Caravaca de la Cruz and Ceutí have left this level. The only one where the situation worsens is Ulea, which adds 12 cases in the last week and 3 in the previous one. There are two family outbreaks and some unrelated cases, according to Health sources. Being a municipality with a small population, the incidence has soared far above the rest.

The daily cases continue in their downward trend and already add two days below 200 infections. This decrease is already noticeable in hospitals, where there are currently 627 patients, 147 of them in the ICU.

These are the cases and the incidence in the last two weeks in the municipalities: