Health registers 114 infections in the last 24 hours, although hospital admissions suffered a slight rebound and went from 319 to 351 inmates A group of citizens walk with masks down a street in the neighborhood of Carmen, in Murcia. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

The incidence continues to decrease in the Region of Murcia and is already at 146.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 15 days. Ulea continues to register the highest rate due to the twelve infections it registered in the last two weeks, although it maintains a downward trend. Alhama de Murcia, on the other hand, continues to rise, with an index that exceeds 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

On the last day, Health registered 114 infections, although hospital admissions suffered a slight rebound and went from 319 to 351 inmates. There was also an increase in the number of patients in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), which host 107 patients, two more than the previous day.