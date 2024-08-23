The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Maria Capua Vetere has ordered the arrest of 48-year-old Mario Eutizia, who yesterday morning went to the Carabinieri of Caserta and accused himself, supported by his lawyers Antonio Daniele and Gennaro Romano, of four murders, all of which involved people for whom he had acted as a caregiver. The victims lived in Cilento, Casoria and Latina.

The man, according to the story, allegedly caused the death of Gerardo Chintemi, 96 years old from Vibonati, by administering a lethal dose of drugs prescribed to the victim as a pharmacological treatment for the pathologies he suffered from. In particular, during the period of stay inside the 96-year-old’s home, from December 5, 2023 to March 2024, where he acted as a caregiver with the task of providing material assistance and administering the prescribed therapies, on approximately twenty occasions he allegedly administered a quadrupled dose (about 40 drops) of Talofen and Trittico, powerful sedatives, in order to cause his death and “put an end to his suffering”. Same fate for Luigi Di Marzio, 86 years old from Casoria: from August 2023 to the beginning of December 2029, the caregiver on numerous occasions administered a quadrupled dose (about 40 drops) of Talofen and Trittico in order to cause their death. Two other elderly people Eutizia spoke about, one of whom was from Latina, have not yet been identified. The 48-year-old yesterday morning around 10 am asked for the intervention of a patrol of the Carabinieri from Caserta to make some important statements. In particular, after going to the barracks he said he was the author of four murders of elderly people he assisted and cared for while carrying out his duties as a caregiver. During questioning in front of the prosecutor Annalisa Imparato, the 48-year-old said that he committed the murders because he was driven by deep compassion and pity. for the same “aware that a continuing assumption would accompany them gently towards the end”.

«All the conducts carried out converge towards exitus, not only represented as certain by the accused, but desired as a consequence of his own actions. The animus necandi associated with Christian mercy – admitted by himself – determine the suspect’s propensity to play the role of “angel of death”. In this guise he feels deep gratitude and fulfillment”. With these words the deputy public prosecutor of Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Annalisa Imparato, describes the “homicidal intent” of the carer Mario Eutizia, arrested after accusing himself of four murders.