Caserta, 28 years old in a coma after gastric bypass: Angela Iannotta wanted to lose weight

A 28-year-old from Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Caserta, ended up in a coma following two surgeries by gastric bypass. Angela Iannotta she was operated on twice by the same doctor, first in Abruzzo and then in a clinic in the Casertano area. He had decided to undergo surgery to lose weight, he had lost 60 kilos.

“I told her not to, I was against”, said her husband, who filed a complaint with the Marcianise police. The woman is the mother of two children aged 5 and 7.

Caserta, an infection would have affected several vital organs

First the fever, then breathing difficulties and constant vomiting. This was followed by gastrointestinal and gynecological problems and pains, edema in the limbs and fainting. During the second hospitalization, the situation then worsened, and the 28-year-old was transported to the Sant’Anna and San Sebastiano hospital in Caserta, where she was operated on a third time, an operation that lasted about five hours.

The cause would have been an infection that gradually affected various vital organs. The woman reported septicemia and was hospitalized in a coma in the Anesthesia, Intensive Care and Intensive Care Unit, where doctors are trying their hardest to keep her alive.

The husband and family members leaned out complaint, to understand what exactly happened and if there were any errors or any liability on the part of the healthcare staff. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Maria Capua Vetere should open an investigation, probably, for very serious negligent injuries.

READ ALSO: