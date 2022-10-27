A sort of very dangerous “game”, which ended in the worst possible way: a 23-year-old aimed the semiautomatic rifle he owns at his partner in the bedroom, but a shot went off accidentally, killing the woman. Francesca Compagnone, 28, is the victim of this absurdly dynamic accident. Her companion, who had taken up the weapon, immediately called the carabinieri for help. The two were in the victim’s family home in Teano, in the province of Caserta. The events took place last night around 10.30 pm. By the time help arrived, however, the girl was already dead. The carabinieri found and confiscated three weapons in all, found near the house.

The 23-year-old, of Moldovan origin, was arrested this morning on charges of manslaughter. He was transferred to the Pietramelara barracks. Today his guarantee questioning should be held at the Court of Santa Maria Capua Vetere. Investigators are trying to find out why there was a loaded rifle in the house. It could belong to a member of the victim’s family – who runs a supermarket – and was left unattended by mistake.