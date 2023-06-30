Caserta, 17 year old stabbed to death by a peer at the end of a fight over a girl

A dispute between young people degenerated into tragedy in Casal di Principe, where in the night a 17-year-old was killed with at least eight stab wounds in Piazza Villa, near a bar



READ ALSO: Naples, double homicide: two brothers-in-law killed. The father-in-law is constituted

The young victim was called Giuseppe Turco and the victim was a resident of Villa Literno, now dying by friends at the Pineta Grande clinic in Castel Volturno, where she died. THEThe 20-year-old boy arrested by the Casal di Principe carabinieri and by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of North Naples, he confessed to have hit the boy during a quarrel over a disputed girl.

The 20-year-old is a citizen of Moroccan origins, a plumber, residing in Casal di Principe. He told of a fight in which several people would have participated, and that, to defend himself, he would have pulled out the knife with which he killed Turco. A crime matured in the places of youthful nightlife which caused a strong shock in the two neighboring communities of Casal di Principe and Villa Literno.

Subscribe to the newsletter

