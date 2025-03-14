03/14/2025



Updated at 09: 54h.





The National Statistics Institute (INE) has published a new installment of the Housing Lease Reference Index (Irav), the new index created by the Government to moderate the price increases that must be applied to rentals based on inflation. If last month the Irav stood seven tenths below the progress of the CPI, in March it has done it again and has remained at 2.08%, a figure Something more than nine tenths lower than inflation last monthwhich was 3% according to the data confirmed today by the INE.

That is, the landlords to review contract in April – only those who signed after the entry into force of the new Housing Law, on May 25, 2023 – will have to assume almost a point of price increase themselves. Precisely, the Executive commissioned Statistics to create this mechanism to prevent the price of leases from shooting in IPC acceleration times. The problem, and the sector denounces, is that Irav creates a comparative grievance with those signed a contract before the entry into force of the law And you can have a Negative effect on offer. Now inflation is controlled, close to that 2% threshold that the European Central Bank considers safe, but what will happen when it is triggered?

With this installment of Irav and there are already four, enough to take stock. In its first two publications it was two and five tenths below inflation, which was 2.4% in November and 2.8% in December; In the third there were seven tenths of difference -with an CPI of 2.9% in January -and now the margin is almost one point.

It all depends on the calculations made by the Ministries of Economy and Housing and the INE, which were responsible for defining the mechanism, at the request of the Executive. The new index is established – as they explained – from a mixture of the CPI, the underlying inflation and the differences between the annual growth rates of both the CPI and the underlying inflation of each month. Add to this a moderator coefficient defined by the Ministry and that “takes into consideration the circumstances of the housing rental market,” according to his day the department directed by Carlos body.