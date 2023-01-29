MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro scored twice as they beat second-tier Reading 3-1 to advance to the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, while Marcus Rashford had a record denied.

The Reading visitors were taking advantage of missed opportunities and holding the game until Casemiro broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, deftly deflecting the ball past goalkeeper Joe Lumley after Antony’s pass.

The former Real Madrid man extended United’s lead four minutes later with a 25-metre strike.

Fred made it 3-0 with a back-heel dribble before Reading had former Liverpool and England striker Andy Carroll sent off for his second yellow card for a tackle on Casemiro.

Reading, led by former United midfielder Paul Ince, scored a consolation goal through Amadou Salif Mbengue.

Rashford thought he had become the first United player to score in ten consecutive Old Trafford matches when he scored in the first half, but his move was ruled offside by VAR.

Reading nearly took the lead against the run of play just before half-time when Junior Hoilett had a great chance, but his close-range finish was well saved by David de Gea.

There was some criticism when five-time Champions League winners Casemiro joined United in August, with several pundits describing the move as a desperate buy.

But he has proven to be instrumental for United this season and has earned a standing ovation as a substitute.

“He did what he was hired to do. He’s a phenomenal player. You don’t get what he got without being a top-level player,” said United captain Harry Maguire. “He improved the team, morale and performance.”