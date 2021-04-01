The brazilian Carlos Casemiro assured this Thursday that the Real Madrid will fight “to the end” to get the two titles in which they still have options this season, the Champions and La Liga, although he considered that the white club is not the favorite in the European tie against Liverpool, which in his opinion will be decided on the small details.

“Everyone knows what we are capable of, what we can do. We will fight to the end. We know it is very difficult, but we will fight for both titles, “said the midfielder in an interview with TVE.

Asked if they feel a lot of pressure before a key week in the future of the team that coaches Zinedine Zidane, replied that “for Real Madrid all games are important” and that they are already used to living this type of situation.

“We are already used to playing big games. We like to play this type of game. First we have to think about Eibar and then about the Champions League and El Clásico (against Barcelona), “Casemiro added.

He also referred to Liverpool, his next rival in the Champions League: “It will be a very nice match and it will be decided in the details. Whoever fails the least will win. Liverpool have great players and this game could be a Champions final“, said the Brazilian player.

Finally, he spoke of the classic that will face Barcelona in the League on April 10. “They are very beautiful games that all the players want to play. We have to give everything every game, not just against Barcelona. They are games that when you win, give you a lot of encouragement for the final stretch of the season“, he concluded.