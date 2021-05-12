Casemiro walk on the wire. The Brazilian has nine yellow cards in this league so he is one to complete the cycle. The problem is that this situation comes at the most important moment of the season: with three games to go and with the title at stake. You must be careful in the duels against grenade or Athletic If you don’t want to miss one of the remaining finals (the last one is against the Villarreal).

The midfielder earned his last yellow for protesting a foul against him Seville. Yelled at Martinez Munuera two or three times and the warning was won. His reaction was clear: he screamed in anger “NOT!”, making it clear that he was aware of the importance of that card.

However, it is not the first time that he has experienced this situation. He is a footballer used to playing warned or warned, being able to control himself if the situation demands it. This year, in Champions, he played several days with two yellow cards in his locker. Also this season, in the League, he traveled to Seville with four. If he saw one more, he would lose the derby against him Athletic Madrid. However, Zidane he did not keep it and played the full game without being cautioned.

Last season, he played for four rounds of League followed by four yellows, and only rested before the Classic. In 2018-2019, he played 90 minutes against him I raised noticed having to receive the Barcelona the following week and did so without seeing the card.

The added problem is the lack of troops that Zidane has to replace him. The Frenchman, if he did not have Casemiro, would be forced to delay the position of Kroos. The other option would be to place Valverde, but the Uruguayan, in the absence of right backs, may be forced to occupy that flank. The other alternative would be to use a Antonio White, great performance when used by Zidane. Without a doubt, the Brazilian would be a very sensitive loss.