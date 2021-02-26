Bad news for Zinedine Zidane and Casemiro. The Brazilian will miss the second leg against Atalanta (March 16, 9:00 p.m.) due to accumulation of cards. Despite the fact that Madrid’s intention was to resort to the yellow that he saw in the Bergamo match (he knocked down Colombian Duván Zapata in the 23rd minute of the first half, being cautioned by German referee Tobias Stieler), UEFA is very clear is its disciplinary statutes, specifically in article 9: “The decisions taken by the referee on the field of play are final and will not be reviewed by the disciplinary bodies of UEFA.” The highest European body explains that they will only be reviewed in the event of a player’s identification error. Only the two players intervened in the play between Casemiro and Zapata, although the play, seen on television, is an almost priceless foul.

Casemiro arrived at the Bergamo meeting on the razor’s edge: I had seen two cards on matchdays 2 (against Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany) and 3 (against Inter at the Alfredo Si Stéfano stadium), but had held up well in the visit to the San Siro stadium (0-2) and did not play against Shakhtar so as not to miss the final match against the visit of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The problem that is presented to Casemiro, and therefore to Zidane and Real Madrid, is that does not have a guarantee release. Zizou He has looked for different substitutes for him, but none contributes as much as the Brazilian. One of the most used as a pivot has been Kroos, who, although he adds quality in the output of the ball, does not have the defensive capacity of his teammate. In addition, the injuries do not allow to do without any footballer. Perhaps his relief will be Valverde, once he has recovered from his injury, in the center of the field. But Casemiro will not be available for Zidane to face the Bergamascos at Di Stéfano …