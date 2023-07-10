After 7 seasons in the first team, Casemiro decided to change the air and go to the Premier League in a move that took the world of football by surprise, but which has served to make his importance known in any team he is in.
Why did you go to Manchester United?
Ten Hag opted for him last summer and in a matter of weeks he was already an irreplaceable player for Manchester United. The Brazilian left the comfort of Real Madrid to face new challenges and, like Varane, enjoy the experience of playing in the Premier League: “There was a time to leave the club, to leave a great club. There are ages when you have that will, that strength to move. There is an ambition to want to play in another league”confirmed Casemiro in an interview granted in Placar.
What options did Casemiro have at that time?
It was not an easy decision, in fact he has made it clear that United’s offer came at the perfect time, because otherwise he probably would have continued at Real Madrid: “I would also tell you that if it had been two years ago I would not have left. If it had happened in two or three years I would not have left Real Madrid to go to another great one in Europe”commented the Brazilian.
What process led you to the Premier League?
Leaving Real Madrid after winning the League and the Champions League in the same season is not easy, but Casemiro took several things into account when choosing and ended up making that decision: “I had various reasons. I had various reasons that one ends up placing on a scale and ends up compensating. Speaking of reasons… of course I talked to my family. It’s important to talk to my family. They accepted that everything was going to be fine. My wife , my family, my children… of course their happiness is important too”commented on the difficult balance between professional career and family.
