In his sixth consecutive season with the team, Case already stops, tempers and commands like a true master, and has become the benchmark for all other players in the Real Madrid. On Wednesday, in the silence of the stadium Atalanta, when the team faced full of casualties and uncertainties its return to the Champions League, the powerful voice of the Brazilian was heard from the beginning, ordering and encouraging non-stop. The placement, the support at the exit of the ball, the advance for pressure, the folds, everything was singing Casemiro: “Luka, here!”; “Marco, go now!”; “Vini, come back!”; “Rafa, goalkeeper!”; “Toni, I am!” … He supervised each and every one of the actions of his companions like an eager foreman directing his crew.

Since I played with Benitez their first matches (2013-14 course with Ancelotti apart) and was promoted to owner by ZizouHis growth has been unstoppable, passing in these years from meritorious to captain general. The prolonged absence of Bouquets It has made him take another step forward in leadership and has discovered an indisputable capacity for command and authority over the rest. When he bullies a classmate, when he yells, when he demands, everyone receives it as a positive encouragement because they know that whoever shakes them is the first to leave everything behind. Respect, it’s called.