Real Madrid flies at the pace imposed by Commander Casemiro, a bulldozer of the midfield that from time to time rises to solve the jams of the white offense. He did it against Atlético and repeated against Granada, in both cases with the aggravation of opening the can in favor of Zidane’s box. On Wednesday in Valdebebas, the Brazilian clinched with his head, after an impressive jump, a precise center from Asensio. The accolade to an intermittent match for Madrid in general, also from Casemiro.

With the ball he was neat, with 51 good passes of 59; He starred in ten losses and six recoveries, the second most for Madrid, only behind Ramos, the best white recuperator (9). The rest associated with the Christmas break will be good for him: he has played six of the last seven games in full. And in LaLiga it has become a fundamental element in which Zidane supports his attack game, especially in the set pieces. This was the case against Atlético, when he opened the scoring with a strong header (benefited by the irresistible attraction that Ramos produces in the rojiblancos defenses; they are the aftermath of Lisbon). And so it was against Granada. Casemiro has scored three goals in LaLiga, all three in the last six games.

The mean takes a step forward



To those three goals, he adds the one he scored at Borussia’s home in the Champions League, a fundamental goal for the subsequent classification as Real Madrid’s first group.; without him, a defeat in Germany would have thrown the Mönchengladbach team into gear, with little remedy in sight. There are four goals in total for Casemiro, the leader of a core that is proving especially important in this first part of the course, covering the deficiencies that the attack is not able to solve: Among all the media they have scored 11 goals out of 38, 29%.

After Casemiro, Modric and Valverde have scored three goals each; Kroos completes the list, with a goal. And the other two media of the squad, Isco and Odegaard, are yet to appear. The former is far from his best point of form and has his head in a possible imminent exit; the second started playing, but injuries have slowed him down. Zidane is hopeful that the second section of the course will be entirely his. The white forwards have barely added 20 goals this season, with Benzema leading the way (12); and Ramos has been the only defender who has seen the door so far. Curiously, own goals have a special weight in the white account: he has four so far.