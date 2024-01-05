Manchester United is still on the mend and could undergo a transformation in its squad. One of the players who could pack his bags is Casemiro, since for several weeks now there has been a lot of noise in the player's environment. A noise that places him out of the team this winter market, this at the wish of both parties, since neither the team is satisfied with his contribution on the field, nor is Casemiro living the experience that he wanted in the football of the Premier League,
This being so, that is why in the last few hours, the containment agent is looking for a way out for his representative and his destiny could be next to Cristiano Ronaldo within Al-Nassr Rudy Galetti, journalist from sky sports and market specialist affirms that Casemiro has been put by his entourage on the table of Al-Nassr, a club that unsuccessfully sought his signing last summer.
More news on the transfer market
The source indicates that contacts are ongoing and the Sheikhs' club is analyzing how viable the signing is. Likewise, in favor of the United player, Cristiano Ronaldo would be strongly supporting his arrival, since he considers him a piece of plenty of quality and in addition to the complete confidence of the Portuguese star. At the moment there are no contacts between teams, everything is on Casemiro's side with Al-Nassr.
Casemiro's time at Manchester United has been negative, between injuries and suspensions, containment has not had the weight expected of a legend of his lineage. Of course, the level of play in which the English team is immersed has not been beneficial for the former Real Madrid either, who is not comfortable within Ten Hag's team.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Casemiro #star #sign #Saudi #Arabian #league
Leave a Reply