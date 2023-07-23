The former president of the Senate is on the field and who knows if she will be the new leader of Forza Italia at the end of Antonio Tajani’s treatment until the congress





“For Forza Italia Vito Bardi he is the candidate in the next elections in Basilicata”: said the minister for institutional reforms and regional coordinator of the party, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, in Potenza, speaking at the initiative in which the positions in Basilicata were conferred.

“The current governor – he explained – has revolutionized the structure of the region, is an enlightened person who has succeeded in giving the people of Basilicata gas bills at zero euros, as has never happened in 40 years. Her action has been very positive.”





Casellati clarified that the center-right is “united and cohesive in Basilicatathere have only been some misunderstandings”, referring to a recent meeting with the other regional coordinators of the League, Pasquale Pepe, and of the Brothers of Italy, Piergiorgio Quarto: “There is collaboration between everyone on the program – he added – the climate is serene. And also on issues in the municipality of Potenza, Mayor Guarente clarified his position. You will see – he continued – over time how Forza Italia will have a central role in the politics of this region “.





Finally, responding to journalists on the political controversies that arose after the birth of ‘Acqua del Sud’, the company that will take the place of Eipli in the management of water resources, Box yourself she concluded: “I am amazed at this sudden awakening of the opposition. I can’t understand the Five Stars given that the change to replace a body that has been a commissioner for 13 years and which had 80 million in debt started from a choice made by the government in which there were Five Stars and Lega “.

The former president of the Senate, who holds the key game of institutional reforms, is in the field and who knows if she will be the new leader of Forza Italia (after the death of Silvio Berlusconi) at the end of the treatment of Antonio Tajani until the congress.

