Born in 1946, Maria Elisabetta Alberti also uses her married surname in her public activity: Casellati. Since 24 March 2018 she has been president of the Senate, the first woman to hold the second position of the State in the history of Italy

Quirinale, no of the Democratic Party also in Tajani

The card covered by Matteo Salvini he was born in Center-right could be Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati. It is no coincidence that the name of the President of the Senate was removed at the last second from the list of names for the Quirinale, then, as was obvious and everyone knew, rejected by the Pd and Movimento 5 Stelle.

But the real blow could come tomorrow, on the fourth ballot, when the quorum drops to 505 electors. The League in particular would be looking for votes among the pentastellati and among the former M5S, who had already voted Casellati president of the Senate at the beginning of the legislature in 2018.

The Democratic Party, however, through qualified sources very close to the secretariat, makes it known that not even that of Casellati (in addition to Antonio Tajani) is a votable name. Not only that, where the number one of Madama Palace perhaps a handful of votes were elected president of the Republic, with an acquisition campaign by those who fear the ascent to Colle di Mario Draghi, the Democratic Party would immediately leave the national unity government calling for early political elections in the spring.

