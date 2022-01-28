Casellati at the Quirinale? Question mark on the position of the Renzians of Italia Viva

The Democratic Party was very clear. And, Dem sources explain, these are not empty threats to scare parliamentarians who fear the polls. If she were elected to the presidency of the republic Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellatidifficult but not impossible, Enrico Letta (together with what remains of LeU) would announce the withdrawal of ministers from the Draghi governmentofficially opening the crisis with the request for early elections in the spring.

The Secretary Dem has said it from the beginning and this is the line: if the majority that elects the Head of State is different from the one that supports the executive of national unity, it all goes away. Point. Be careful, however, because in the Democratic Party, probably not everyone would agree with this intransigent line. With Letta surely the left of Andrea Orlandobut the ministers Dario Franceschini (AreaDem) and Lorenzo Guerini (Riformista Base) they may have a more cautious and less peremptory attitude. Basically, with the eventual election of Casellati to the Quirinale, a confrontation would open in Pd between the secretary and the left Dem, ready for war, and some currents not so convinced of blowing everything up.

Then there is the M5S chapter. It is clear that to save the center-left alliance Giuseppe Conte cannot go to government with Forza Italia and Lega, leaving the Democratic Party to the opposition, but it is still true that the vast majority of Grillini parliamentarians (who will not return to Rome after the next elections) have, from the outset, as their first goal to save the legislature (and the salary). In short, definitely with Casellati al Colle a government crisis would open, but the results would not be so certain. Also because the position of the Renzians of Italy Vivaopposed to the center-right showdown but certainly also against the elections in 2022.

