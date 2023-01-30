Rome – «Having originated all this hatred Seems a bit excessive to me»: Francesca Costa, the mother of Zaniolo, the Roma player who asked for the transfer, wrote on social media. The sentence, in a story later deleted, was accompanied by some photos with the insults against the player that appeared on the walls outside the Roma sports center in Trigoria.

After the banners posted last night against Zaniolo, another banner appeared in Trigoria in the evening, signed «Gruppo Roma», which seems to be a clear message: «Away from Trigoria men of little importance, cowards and profiteers. Unconditional support only for those who respect our colours”.

“Words are not needed, just so sorry for you», says the footballer’s sister, Benedetta, also on Instagram, with a collage depicting the banner posted in the Colosseum area, the offensive writings that appeared in Trigoria and a boorish message sent to her on social media by a Roma fan.