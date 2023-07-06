It wasn’t just Formula 1 insiders and enthusiasts who were amazed by the review of the finish order of the Austrian Grand Prix five hours after the end of the race for the track limits case. Even the drivers themselves were surprised, including Lando Norris who learned via message from Fernando Alonso that he had gained a position and Pierre Gasly who said his grandmother struggled to understand the reshuffling of the standings late in the evening.

The thought of Fernando Alonso

The protest against the FIA ​​started from Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso wanted to provide his point of view on the chaos related to track limits: “In Austria the team did not protest against another team or a rival driver, but against the Race Direction. It is something unheard of. They canceled 106 laps, without however applying the relative penalties, it was natural for Aston Martin to file a protest. We didn’t know exactly if we would benefit from it or not, we just looked at the canceled rounds.

It went well for us. But we must not forget that 10 pilots did not go beyond the limits of the track. Aston Martin can lodge a protest or not, but if everything is in order if the track limits are not exceeded”he confided to As.

Alonso’s predictions for Silverstone

“We don’t know if it will be more like Canada or Barcelona, ​​but every weekend will be a question mark and every Thursday we’ll find ourselves guessing who will be ahead between Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari. But just seeing ourselves associated with these two teams is incredible for us. In my opinion Red Bull can win every race, the only weakness may be reliability, but they haven’t had any major problems. Statistically it is difficult to see a car win 22 GPs in a row, not even Mercedes and Ferrari have succeeded when they dominated. If there is an opportunity to win for one of the other teams, we hope that we will take it, because Leclerc would have taken it in Austria.”