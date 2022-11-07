The friend of the former football player has exposed himself on the question of the messages written to the gieffina: his words

In recent weeks, the gossip launched by Antonella Fiordelisi al Big Brother Vip. A few days ago the gieffina confessed to having been contacted by Francesco Totti, ending up in the center of a real media storm. In these last hours Alex Nuccetellia friend of the former footballer, has exposed himself on the matter revealing the whole truth about this story.

A few days ago the lawyers of Antonella Fiordelisi intervened on the influencer’s Instagram page inviting Francesco Totti to make public the message written to the gieffina. According to rumors, it seems that Ilary Blasi’s ex-husband confided in his friend Alex Nuccetelli who then provided further background about this story.

This is when Francesco Totti would reveal to Alex Nuccetelli about the gossip about Antonella Fiordelisi:

On unpleasant facts one should not be jackals. Totti is also vulnerable right now and doesn’t deserve this gossip. However, I trust him and yesterday he told me ‘Ale you have to believe me, I didn’t even know her, I didn’t even know she existed’. He guaranteed me this and he doesn’t tell a lie.

Alex Nuccetelli responds to Antonella Fiordelisi’s lawyers: the words of Francesco Totti’s friend

Although it seemed to be only a gossip, the gossip on the alleged message written by Francesco Totti to Antonella Fiordelisi is becoming a rather serious matter that also involved the legal of the competitor of Big Brother Vip.

Over the last few hours Alex Nuccetelli has heard to reply to the words of the lawyers of the gieffina. After the influencer’s lawyers asked the footballer authorization to publish the screens of the alleged message written by Totti to Antonella, Alex Nuccetelli said:

First of all, I say that I don’t have to justify myself for anything. Francesco assured me that he does not know this person, he did not even know of his existence. He doesn’t know how to use social media well and told me that you often find like and he sends a greeting or a message but he swore he didn’t know Antonella.

And, continuing, the friend of Francesco Totti he has declared: