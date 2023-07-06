Yet another fool of Elly





Elly Schlein he is proving essentially incapable of leading the largest opposition party, heir to the PCI and the DC left.

His election as secretary of the PD it is increasingly proving to be a gamble, a leap in the dark, an rash act resulting more from those recurring follies that capture the Democrats than a serious and weighted analysis, the result of a political strategy.

Let us not forget that the “open primaries” who crowned her the winner are the result of the camel or semi-camel troops of the Five Stars and certainly not or not only of the PD.

Since then – it was in February of this year – the Schlein he only had defeats.

But it is not only a question of a mere numerical calculation, so to speak, made by playing with the abacus, but rather it is a question of a completely evident lack of a precise political program, a program understood not only as a list of “Things to do” but precisely understood as a strategy made up of objectives and times to achieve them.

In the PD it seems that one sails on sight trying to avoid the rocks but – to paraphrase one of her jokes – it seems that she “didn’t see them coming”, so much so that her party caught them all, with systematic inexperience and deadly consequentiality.

Furthermore, Schlein is a body foreign to ideology, if this obsolete term can still be used. Democratic party. His battles are not those of the left. These are battles over civil rights, the stuff of Radicals and especially of Marco Pannella whose figure, even physically, is thousands of light years away from that of the small and confusing Swiss-American-Italian.

