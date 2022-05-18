The lawyer for Saman Abbas’s parents has launched an appeal to his clients, with whom he is unable to get in touch

The lawyer of the parents of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old Pakistani woman never found, has decided to launch an appeal to her clients, after the decision of the judge of the preliminary hearing. The latter issued the indictment sentence for all 5 family members accused of the girl’s murder.

The lawyer explained that he never managed to get in touch with Saman’s mother and father, who fled to Pakistan and are now fugitives. He wants to let them know what their position is defensibledespite the first ruling. Most likely Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen I am not aware of what is happening in Italy. These are the words of the lawyer Simone Servillo:

Today we do not have the certainty that they are fully aware of what is happening in Italy. The media coverage of the affair in our country was not the same in Pakistan. If they heard me right now I would tell them they have a defensible position. And that they must not confuse public opinion, unfortunately formed prematurely in Italy with respect to this affair, with the outcome of the trial procedure. The process is still to be done.

The preliminary hearing judge in Saman Abbas’ case rejected the defense’s claims

The judge for the preliminary hearing has rejected the request for an abbreviated indictment and that of the nullity of the fugitive decree. The lawyer continues:

I have argued, and I continue to believe, that there is no possibility of confidently believing that my clients have voluntarily evaded the proceedings. There are no elements that allow us to boast a certainty of this type, which is why I asked that the fugitive decree be declared null and with it all those acts that were subsequently issued on the basis of the same.

The requests were rejected and the judge indicted all 5 family members accused of the alleged murder of Saman Abbas: the two parents, his uncle Danish and his two cousins.

The lawyer then wanted to emphasize the fact that the parents of the 18-year-old Pakistani have never received any notification. What they know today about their daughter’s case, they learned from pakistan printwhere the media coverage would be very different from the Italian one.