SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The union between the largest vehicle rental and fleet management company in the country, Localiza, with the second largest in the sector, Unidas, can be approved subject to compliance with restrictions clauses that include “significant” sales of assets in the leasing area, said on Wednesday the rapporteur of the transaction at the Court of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

“The drugs traded are more than enough to create an effective competitor in this market” after the transaction, said the reporter, Lenise Prado, in her vote.

The General Superintendence of Cade had already recommended in early September the approval of the deal, with restrictions. Localiza announced about a year ago its plans to buy Unidas for 12 billion reais.

Around 12:00 pm, Localiza’s shares rose 3.3% and Unidas’s rose 4.8%, being among the highest in the index, while the Ibovespa dropped 0.9%.

