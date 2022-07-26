from Silvia Turin

Cases are rising, but diagnoses are increasing, even if they are based on laboratory tests. Meanwhile, for specific cases, the European Commission has approved the use of the human vaccine Imvanex

Monkeypox has registered in the past few hours i 1,700 cases in just one day in the world: the diagnosis record.

The global emergency On Saturday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the epidemic public health emergency of international concern (Pheic), a classification that indicates an extraordinary event that constitutes a public health risk for several states. through the international spread of a disease and which requires an internationally coordinated response.

In Italy so far 407 cases have been registered, with a tendency to stabilize. The situation is under constant monitoring, but it is not believed to cause particular alarmism, the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health said at the same time, Gianni Rezza. See also Covid Italy, December 8 bulletin

How do we arrive at the diagnosis The Ministry has prepared, together with the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the procedures for reporting individual cases of smallpox, but how to diagnose? There are currently no rapid tests, which is why virus detection is limited to laboratory and not all structures are equipped, but for the current number of cases they are more than sufficient. They all are PCR swab testa bit like the molecular ones on the coronavirus, which simultaneously amplify and quantify DNA. The sample taken from the blisters infected: liquid or scabs or damaged tissue.

Some kits only detect orthopoxvirus in general (including monkeypox virus), others are more specific, however diagnostic companies are already competing to develop faster tests. A person who suspects they have a case of monkeypox (for example, after noticing skin lesions) should contact a doctor. The protocol involves isolating the individual for up to 21 days.

Approved use of human smallpox vaccine Meanwhile, the European Commission has just approved the extension of the Imvane vaccine

x (of the Bavarian Nordic pharmaceutical group) against the spread of monkeypox. The green light from Brussels follows that of the European regulator, the European Medicines Agency (Ema)who on Friday gave his consent to the extension of the Imvanex vaccine to monkeypox, already authorized since 2013 in the European Union against human smallpox (eradicated in 1980). This makes it the only prevention weapon. It can be used for pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis of close contacts at increased risk of serious illness. Human smallpox vaccine, if given within the first four days of exposure to a confirmed case of monkeypox, may have a significant protective effect. In Italy, 60% of the population, however, is not vaccinated (almost all under 50). See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines