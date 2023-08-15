Raimundo Valenzuela, president of the Chilean factoring company Primus Capital. RR H.H.

An internal company investigation factoring Primus Capital has given rise to one of the most noisy financial scandals in recent years in Chile. It is a true soap opera that shakes the Chilean market, the consequences of which are still not fully known: forged checks, crossed accusations, leaked videos and amounts involved over 100 million dollars. A controversy to which is added the criminal investigation opened last week against the Sauer brothers, controllers of the factoring Factop and the stock brokerage STF, for unfair administration and misappropriation, among other crimes. EL PAÍS provides the keys to understanding the conflict.

How does the industry operate? factoring?

It is a type of financing through which a company sells its invoices or accounts receivable at a discount to a factoring and, in return, you get money immediately. In this way, the collection work is transferred to a third party, who then earns a differential. In Chile, there are some 150 companies of factoring: about 80% operate as subsidiaries of a bank and the rest as non-banking companies. According to the report Characterization of Bank Factoring in Chile: 2009-2020published by the Central Bank of Chile in 2022, this industry represented 2.4% of Chile’s GDP as of December 2019.

how did he start Primus case?

The first irregularities became known at the end of March of this year when a report from the internal audit area of ​​the company Primus Capital -the second factoring bank of Chile – revealed the existence of operations that would have been supported with forged checks. The total value of the documents, at that time, amounted to about 6.5 million dollars. But a month later, the company told the Commission for the Financial Market (CMF) – the body that in Chile supervises the stock market, banks, insurance companies and other entities – that there was another 3.2 million dollars involved. In all, nearly $10 million in bad checks that were never actually written.

The audit had been commissioned by the director of Primus Capital, Eduardo Guerrero, after detecting in mid-2022 movements made by a company linked to its executives who, according to the company’s version, did not have the permission of the board of directors.

‘Paila’ and the controllers

Control of the firm today is in the hands of the Chilean businessman Raimundo Valenzuela (67.93%), known in the financial market as Paila. Its other partners are Eduardo Guerrero (10.79%) and Fernando Franke (13.89%). Valenzuela is a respected man in the Chilean financial circuit. Controller of RR Wine, one of the largest bulk wine exporters in Chile, he was a partner in the investment manager Moneda (now owned by Brazil’s Patria), as well as a director of several companies, including the real estate agency for shopping centers, Parque Arauco; the concessionaire of the soccer club Colo Colo, Blanco y Negro; and the electric company Endesa. In the latter, in which he participated as a representative of the pension fund administrators, he resigned in 2009. Valenzuela is also a seasoned investor in the local stock market and an active donor to political campaigns in Chile. His name appeared among the main contributors to the traditional right-wing candidate, Sebastián Sichel, in the 2021 presidential elections.

Eduardo Guerrero, for his part, has been working with Valenzuela for 14 years. A business engineer from the Catholic University and a master’s degree in economics and taxation, he was the main economic adviser to the candidate for president of the conservative Republican Party, José Antonio Kast. Meanwhile, Franke is a well-known stock market investor who made his fortune buying shares and betting on Russian and Latin American bonds.

executives and partners

The rest of the property is in the hands of Patricio Cárdenas, legal manager of the firm (1.4%) and Inversiones ACM. The former corporate general manager, Francisco José Coyemans; the former corporate commercial director, Ignacio Amenábar; and the current Operations Manager, Brian Moore. These three partners were the ones who, in 2014, proposed raising the company from factoring to Valenzuela. They came to have 16.79% of Primus Capital, but after the capital increases made by their majority partners in recent months, their participation was diluted: today they have 2.73% of the property.

The crossed accusations

At the end of April, Primus Capital informed the Financial Market Commission (CMF) of “the effective existence of a scheme intended to defraud the company.” He accused Coeymans and Amenábar of being behind this mechanism and announced legal action. In turn, the executives chose to dismiss themselves and filed a labor lawsuit in the Chilean courts. Coeymans claims about $715,000 and Amenábar, about $975,000. In it, they deny having participated in a criminal scheme and accuse that an important part of the operations carried out with the checks that turned out to be false, were authorized by Guerrero, who became involved in the day-to-day life of the company as of August 2022. In turn, at the beginning of August, the executives filed a criminal complaint for prevarication against the company’s lawyer, Patricio Cárdenas. Coeymans and Amenábar assure that the legal manager was aware of the questioned operations.

Primus’ response to the labor lawsuit arrived on Thursday, August 3. Along with expressing that they are victims of “one of the most serious financial and corporate scandals in the country that has occurred in recent years,” they insist on the existence of a fraudulent scheme and expose a series of details found in their investigation: espionage teams inside of offices, companies created the same day, promissory notes signed by Coeymans with erasable ink, and pleasure trips by executives to Miami and Máncora, paid for with company money. The response from the executives was not long in coming. That same day they leaked a video, in which Valenzuela appears dancing without a shirt at the celebration of the fourth anniversary of Primus. “If they occupy this type of resources, it means that they have nothing,” replied the controller of the firm.

The scheme

As Primus has detailed in local press reports, the “scheme” used by its former executives to defraud the company consisted of operations carried out with false checks associated with companies linked to natural persons who acted in coordination with Coeymans and Amenábar. To clarify the irregularities, the company factoring commissioned a study from the auditing firm KPMG, whose preliminary results were released last week in the framework of the labor lawsuit filed by its former executives. The report details that 42 of the 55 customers questioned began their operations with Primus without being duly formalized in the Internal Revenue Service (SII). In addition, it reveals that 18 companies linked to clients of foreign nationality were created under the platform companies in one day and they did not have the necessary financial history to operate. The report identifies a group of people who are repeated among the various companies investigated, including the medical director of Clínica las Condes, Rodrigo Mardones, against whom Primus Capital filed a complaint for malicious check drawing; the kitchen technician and engineer Marcelo Rivadeneira and his partner Hugo Villagrán.

The amounts involved

As reported by Primus Capital to the CMF, the total of false checks detected among the irregularities add up to about 10 million dollars. But, in addition, there would be placements derived from ideologically false invoices, that is, from services that were never provided. When the case broke out, the controllers of the firm announced the purchase of the questioned portfolio for around 30 million dollars and a capital increase. In total, they disbursed close to 60 million dollars. And an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting is scheduled for Thursday of this week in which they will define whether to add a similar figure to the company. With that, it would be almost 120 million dollars allocated by Valenzuela, Guerrero and Franke to keep the company afloat and respond to its creditors, among which is the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The Sauer brothers: the other case

If the Primus Capital case put the factoring In the crosshairs, the Factop case ended up confirming that there are problems in this business. Last week, the chief prosecutor of the Las Condes municipal prosecutor’s office, Felipe Sepúlveda, began an investigation against the brothers Ariel and Daniel Sauer, owners of Grupo Sum Capital, which controls the factoring Factop and the stock brokerage STF Capital, whose registration was canceled by the CMF on August 8. They are accused of crimes of fraud, misappropriation, unfair administration, falsification and delivery of false information to the market. The CMF fined the Sauer brothers some 750,000 dollars, while it is estimated that the affected investors numbered more than 100, the majority from the Jewish colony in Chile.

And the regulators?

In the market they anticipate that the practices that come to light in the industry of the factoring may lead to further regulations. According to information from the local press, the CMF would have secretly officiated Primus Capital to deliver all the details of its internal investigation and some bet that the firm’s directors could be sanctioned for their “lack of diligence and care”, an established figure in article 41 of the Corporations Law.