Last Sunday, February 18, some recordings were shared on social networks, in which the case of a woman who had “revived” in the morgue of the San Juan de Dios General Hospitallocated in the capital of Guatemala.

The patient had apparently been declared dead. five hours. These were the explanations of the case published by the health institution.

I was in the morgue breathing

“I was in the morgue breathing,” this is what one of the Hospital officials can be heard saying in the viral video, while the stretcher where the patient was was being pushed.

In the recording, which lasts one minute and 26 seconds, you can see four people looking for help in the institution while the patient, presumed deceased, is taken to the Emergency Ward. According to described, the woman was 'resurrected' in the morgue.

“Check for signs,” says a nurse when they arrive at the area and call the doctors on duty.

The staff reportedly observed her doing involuntary movements and breathingdespite having remained intact for five hours.

A young woman was declared deceased at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, sent to the morgue and later returned to the emergency room, because she was moving and apparently still breathing. pic.twitter.com/3meLM4SOtH — InfoGT_Noticias (@infogt_noticias) February 18, 2024

What really happened?

Last Sunday, the San Juan de Dios General Hospitallocated in Guatemala City, shared a statement on its official website explaining the case.

According to what is clear, during the early hours of February 18, pathologists realized that a person, who had been declared dead, had involuntary movements. After what was observed, the officials acted according to the medical protocol, “which establishes that they must return to the emergency room.”

The institution's statements indicated that it was a young woman who had been admitted in poor physical condition the day before. Her history highlighted a high degree of malnutrition product of constant seizures and cerebral palsy.

Respiratory and brain activity was no longer detected, so death was determined.

When she was referred to the emergency room, the doctors treated her with mechanical ventilation. “The monitors stopped detecting respiratory and brain activity, so after half an hour of medical work, professionals determined death,” the document clarified.

Likewise, it was reported that when she was taken back to the emergency room, resuscitation and mechanical ventilation protocols were applied.

However, The monitors did not detect vital signs again.

The professionals who were at the institution indicated that the results of the resuscitation efforts were not positive and that his death is regretted.

