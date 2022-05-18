Home page World

Wild polio and polio have actually been considered eradicated in Africa for two years. A South African country has now reported a new case.

Maputo/Brazzaville – 30 years after the last known outbreak of wild polio, there has been another case in Mozambique, the Catholic News Agency (KNA) reports. So have the Africa-Headquarters of World Health Organization WHO announced the case on Wednesday (May 18). Regional director Matshidiso Moeti is said to have described the development as “extremely worrying”.

According to Moeti, however, the news did not come as a surprise: Malawi, a neighboring South African country, reported a case of polio back in February. “This shows us how dangerous this virus is and how quickly it can spread,” says Moeti. In response to the outbreak in the region, Mozambique recently vaccinated more than four million children in churches and markets, among others. Also Cases of measles are increasing worldwideas many children are not vaccinated.

Case of wild polio detected in Africa: WHO declared continent polio-free in 2020

However, Africa has not lost its status as a polio-free continent due to the recent outbreaks. According to the WHO, the reason for this is that, according to genetic analysis, it is a case of imported disease. The strains of the virus had already been detected in Pakistan in 2019.

There is a new case of wild polio in Africa. Our photo shows a child getting a vaccine against the virus. © Nicholas Kajoba/dpa

Africa has 2020 with the eradication of wild polio disease and the associated polio reached a milestone. However, cases of so-called vaccine polioviruses still occur. These arise when too large a part of the population is not sufficiently immunized. (ter/kna)