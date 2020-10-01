The prosecutor’s office in the Moscow region has approved the indictment in a criminal case under the article “Deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm to the health of a minor,” initiated against a man who systematically beat his two-year-old stepson. This was announced on Thursday, October 1 press service departments.

The materials of the case have already been submitted to the court for consideration on the merits.

“The Dmitrov city prosecutor’s office has approved the indictment in a criminal case against a 23-year-old native of the Saratov region. He is accused of committing a crime under paragraph “b” of Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (intentional infliction of grievous harm to the health of a minor), ”the prosecutor’s office said.

According to the investigation, the accused, being in a rented private house in the Dmitrovsky urban district of the Moscow region, regularly beat the child. As a result of his bullying, the boy received serious harm to his health, the department stressed.

The child is currently with his grandmother. The prosecutor’s office also sent a statement of claim to the court to recover the moral harm caused to him in favor of the child.

The crime became known on July 19, after a guard at the checkpoint of the village at the Ostankino state farm in Dmitrov noticed a boy on the street. The child was poorly dressed, limping and crying. The woman called an ambulance and the police. According to law enforcement officers, his stepfather abused the child for more than two weeks, systematically beating him from 1 to 18 July. The suspect in the torture of his stepson admitted that he disliked the boy. He was later arrested and is currently under military service.

In relation to the boy’s 29-year-old mother, the SK opened a criminal case under Art. 156 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Failure to fulfill the duties of raising a minor”). As specified in the prosecutor’s office, the judge of the Dmitrovsky judicial region sentenced her to 300 hours of compulsory labor.