While this may not be completely a surprise, it is nonetheless a shock. As part of the Affair of the Century, the Paris administrative court declared the State guilty of culpable failure in the fight against global warming.

After two years of investigation, the judges came to the conclusion that France had not implemented sufficient sectoral policies to keep the commitments it made in terms of reducing greenhouse gases. This inertia is now declared illegal. New in France, the decision marks a historic turning point in the legal consideration of the climate emergency.

A fight led by four NGOs

Recognizing the unique responsibility of the State in the climate crisis: this was the main issue raised by the four NGOs which, in December 2018, had initiated the Case of the Century procedure. Oxfam, Notre Affaire à Tous, the Nicolas Hulot Foundation and Greenpeace started from an observation: after committing to the Paris Agreement to fight against global warming and having adopted, through several laws, reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, France had never respected them.

The four organizations asked the court to recognize this non-compliance as a fault engaging its responsibility. On January 14, during the hearing, the public rapporteur went in their direction, believing that the State “Did not take the binding measures” allowing him to ” respect the trajectory of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (-40% by 2030, editor’s note) that it has itself established as being likely to meet both its national objectives and its international commitments ”, Had estimated the magistrate. As is often the case, the Paris administrative tribunal followed his advice.

The recognition of a “difference between individual responsibilities and that of the State”

“A recognition of the fault of the State is not only symbolic”, notes Cécilia Rinaudo, jurist and spokesperson for Notre affaires à tous. “The tribunal establishes for the first time a direct causal link between the inaction of France and the impact of climate change on our societies and ecosystems”, continues the expert. “He thus recognizes a difference between individual responsibilities and that of the State. “ This new differentiation is also essential in law, continues the lawyer. “It can allow victims of climate change to open new litigation vis-à-vis the state, when they feel that global warming is losing their income, for example, or harming their right to live in a serene environment. “

This can indeed create a legal shock, abounds Laurent Fonbaustier, a lawyer specializing in environmental law. Provided, however, that justice can be based on the right balance of political power. “This decision is based on the non-respect of standards that the State has set itself”, notes the specialist.“The more programmatic laws we have and the more objectivable the commitments in terms of climate are, the more this jurisprudence will have a snowball effect and will allow us to move forward”, he notes. All these objectives still need to be adopted by parliament.