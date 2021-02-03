A decision “historical” in the eyes of the four NGOs behind “The Affair of the Century”, an action launched against the State for climate inaction, and supported by a petition signed by more than 2.3 million citizens. On Wednesday 3 February, the Paris administrative court indeed found the state “responsible” for shortcomings in the fight against global warming.

“Up to the commitments that it had made and that it did not respect within the framework of the first carbon budget, the State must be regarded as responsible (…) of part of the ecological damage observed”; write the judges, after two years of proceedings. Administrative justice grants a symbolic euro to the four NGOs involved, for moral damage. However, it rejects the request for compensation for one symbolic euro for ecological damage, for legal reasons on the nature of the required repairs.

The Paris Administrative Court is giving itself two additional months to study another request from the NGOs that have taken this action: to order the State to take measures in order to respect its own commitments in terms of the fight against greenhouse gas emissions. tight. How to interpret this decision? Elements of answer with the lawyer Arnaud Gossement, specialist in environmental issues.

Franceinfo: Justice has just recognized the responsibility of the State for failures in the fight against climate change. Is this really a judgment “historical”, as greeted by the four organizations of “The Affair of the Century”? Is it in any case new?

Arnaud Gossement: In terms of respect for the environment, you have several precedents in France on State responsibility, for example on the issue of green algae. In terms of the fight against global warming, this is indeed the first time that a judge has ruled on the responsibility of the State in the country.

The judges were asked to recognize a state fault for the past. The administrative judge recognizes one, that of the carbon trajectory. The State has not kept its commitments to respect the carbon budget, to achieve a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He thus contributed to the moral prejudice for the associations, which led efforts to defend a collective interest.

Justice recognizes this responsibility of the State, but it is only partial. This judgment is not historical – it is actually a pre-judgment.

The administrative court of Paris in fact grants itself a period of two months before deciding, or not, to order the State to act to respect its commitments in climate matters. Is this a form of defeat for “The Affair of the Century”?

There is indeed a rejection of their request. Afterwards, the most important thing is the future, that is to say whether the judge will take an injunction measure to put an end to this ecological damage. We will have the answer later, the appointment is fixed in two months.

The Paris administrative tribunal will await the response of the Council of State on a similar case, that of the city of Grande-Synthe (North). If in two months, the administrative judge asks the State to take measures to respect its commitments, then it will indeed be a historic judgment.

What changes could this judgment imply?

The associations of “the Affair of the Century” will have the possibility of appealing if the administrative court of Paris decides not to take an injunction measure.

In the opposite case where an injunction measure is decided, we do not know what type of measure will be possible. Because a judge does not write the law: he can only order the State to respect the rule of law that this same State has established. Justice cannot say “write such rule of law”, or “free up X million euros to fight against pollution”.

The judge can however oblige the State to keep its carbon budget, and have it come back before him so that this budget is respected.