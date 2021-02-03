There is no doubt that in terms of climate, there will be a before and an after the Affair of the Century. With several days late on the deadline, the administrative court of Paris delivered, Wednesday, February 3, its verdict in the trial between four large environmental NGOs to the state. In unequivocal terms, the latter is found guilty of “culpable failure to implement public policies allowing it to achieve the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets it has set”, in other words climate inaction. Even more important: the judges recognized its share of responsibility in the ecological damage which results from it and order it to put an end to it. However, they leave two months to rule on any injunctions, aimed at compelling him to do so.

It is the first time in France that public responsibility has been so precisely called into question in the climate crisis. More than unprecedented, the decision is described as historic by those who hope that it will tip the battle into a new register. “It is no longer a question of debating who should act”, notes Cécile Duflot, Executive Director of Oxfam France, but the means to be given to obtain results. When her organization embarked on the procedure two years ago alongside Greenpeace, the Nicolas Hulot Foundation and Our Common Affair, no one imagined it would go that far. This victory “Is a collective victory”, insists Jean-François Julliard, Director General of Greenpeace France, paying tribute to the 2.3 million people who signed the petition in support of NGOs. It remains to be seen whether these consequences will be just as historic and whether this Affair of the Century will lead the government and Parliament to take concrete actions. If the legal stranglehold tightens on the state, it is not yet forced to act.

1Prejudice: from reality to compensation

This is the strong point of judgment, the one from which everything flows. In their 38-page long conclusions, the judges recognize the reality of ecological damage caused by global warming. They establish, above all, that the State has its share of responsibility and must repair. A victory for the NGOs which are all the more satisfied as this conclusion was far from assured. “ Regarding climate change, the question of repairing ecological damage “Resulting from damage to the environment, aggravated by excess greenhouse gas emissions” is complex to say the least “, recognized the actors of the Affair of the Century before the verdict. “It divided the lawyers, and many lawyers felt that it was not playable”, specifies Cécilia Rinaudo, lawyer and spokesperson for Notre affaires à tous. The NGOs have however tried the blow… and they have, it seems, done well.

The judges sifted through the data synthesized by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). They also analyzed the commitments made by the French government, particularly in the context of its successive national low-carbon strategies, multi-year roadmaps by which governments set greenhouse gas reduction targets. They draw two conclusions: first, that the ecological damage due to global warming is real. Then, that the State does not keep its objectives. CQFD: “In line with the commitments it had made (for the period 2015-2018 – Editor’s note) and that it did not respect in the context of the first carbon budget, the State must be regarded as responsible (…) for part (of this) ecological damage. “ The tribunal “Thus establishes a direct causal link between France’s inaction and the impact of climate change on our societies and ecosystems”, insists Cécilia Rinaudo. ” It’s a first. “

2 State climate responsibility: a shift

In environmental matters, the recognition of state responsibility is not new. As recently as November, the administrative tribunal of Grenoble recognized its faulty failure to reduce air pollution in the Arve valley. “But all the judgments relate to pure public health requirements: the number of deaths caused by air pollution is clearly established”, notes Laurent Fonbaustier, specialist in environmental law, teacher at the Jean-Monnet faculty of Sceaux (Val-de-Marne) and author of several books on the subject.

This time, it is about climate, a field whose impacts as much as the levers of action are much more diffuse. An issue that also pushes everyone to iron the hot potato as soon as the opportunity presents itself – the French state to its neighbors, its neighbors to the European Union, the EU to the international community and all to individual responsibilities.

The administrative tribunal of Paris therefore puts the French state against its own, and this is not nothing. “A recognition of the fault of the State is not only symbolic”, notes Cécilia Rinaudo. “Justice recognizes a difference between individual responsibilities and that of the state. “ However, this differentiation is essential in law, continues the lawyer. “It can allow victims of climate change to open new litigation vis-à-vis the state, when they feel that global warming is losing their income, for example, or harming their right to live in a serene environment. ” Justice “took the é tat au mot “, abounds Clémentine Baldon, one of the lawyers of the Affair of the Century. “This can help inspire other judges, in cases pending before the European Court of Human Rights or in Spain.

This can indeed create an electric shock, abounds Laurent Fonbaustier. Provided, however, that justice can be based on the right balance of political power. “To make this decision, it refers to the failure to respect objectives that the State has set itself”, notes the specialist. “The more programmatic laws we have, the more objectivable the climate commitments will be, the more this case law will have a snowball effect and will allow us to move forward”, he notes. The right objectives still need to be adopted by Parliament.

3Forcing the state to act: we’re almost there

This was the real stake of the Affair of the Century: to obtain justice that it compels the State to take measures. It is also one of the most delicate. “Climate action requires the implementation of a variety of sectoral policies”, continues Laurent Fonbaustier. Transport, agriculture and even housing are involved, not to mention all sectors of energy production. In short, forcing the state to provide proof of its action is one thing. Forcing him to take action is another. “On the part of the judge, this would be tantamount to taking the place of Parliament and the government”, continues the specialist in environmental law. However, on fundamental policies, only the Council of State is likely to do so.

In November 2020, the latter, precisely, showed his teeth. In conclusion of a referral made by Damien Carême, former EELV mayor of Grande-Synthe, he left the State three months – i.e. until February 19 – to provide evidence that its climate policies will allow it to meet its commitments. . In the absence of convincing arguments, an injunction could be issued to him to force him to take new measures. The administrative court takes the same path. Judges give the state two months to demonstrate that the harm for which it is responsible has ceased, after which they reserve the right to order it to take action. If it draws, in filigree, the beginning of an injunction to act, this formulation still leaves blind spots. First, in that it is addressed to the State, and not to the government, whose mandate will end, moreover, in just over a year. Then because it remains very vague as to the injunctions likely to be taken. The conclusions of the Grande-Synthe affair will offer a first indication of what may be involved. Finally, the State, through the voice of ministers, has a final margin of maneuver. Many, however, are those who think it will suffice. In a press release, the government takes note and affirms its determination to act. As proof of this, he relies on the climate and resilience bill drawn up as a result of the work of the Citizen’s Convention for the Climate (CCC) and which will be presented to the Council of Ministers on February 10. A project with which neither the CCC nor the High Council on the climate feel satisfied, nor is the Economic, Social and Environmental Council. With this bill, “We will only achieve half or two thirds of the way to go” , he noted at the end of January.