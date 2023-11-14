A man has been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter of the hockey player Adam Johnson who died after a cut to the neck during a match

The player of Nottingham Panthers suffered a cut on the neck with another player’s blade in a match against the Sheffield Steelers last October 28. Johnson was taken to hospital, where he was confirmed dead from a “fatal neck injury.”

South Yorkshire Police announced this Tuesday that they have arrested a suspect in Johnson’s death and that the subject will be kept in police custody.

The fatal blow to the throat was given by Matt Petgravewhich was cheered by more than 8,000 people last weekend at Sheffield Steelers’ match against Coventry City.

First, a minute of silence was observed in memory of Johson and later Petgrave was supported with an ovation. In recent weeks, the intention of the kick has been questioned and the debate has also been opened as to whether hockey players, for safety reasons, should wear some type of protection around their necks to try to avoid this type of accident.

The detective Becs Horsfall, in charge of the investigation, assured that they have carried out “extensive investigations” these days to give shape to the “events that led to Adam’s death in these unprecedented circumstances.”

“We have spoken to highly specialized experts in this field to assist us in our investigation and continue to work with Sheffield City Council’s health and safety department. Adam’s death has shocked many people, from local residents in Sheffield to fans to hockey around the world,” the detective said.

