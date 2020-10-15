Mumbai: The state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari are in a tussle over the opening of the religious site amid the outbreak of Corona virus epidemic in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has attacked Governor Koshyari in his mouthpiece Saamana. The Shiv Sena has written that a person sitting on a constitutional post is suffering ‘labor pains’ like the BJP.

Why do governors blow mud on them? – Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena has written in the face, ”Bhagat Singh Koshyari has shown how the person sitting on the post of governor should not behave. Mr. Koshyari may have also been a Sangh pracharak or BJP leader; But today he is the governor of a progressive state like Maharashtra, he seems to have forgotten this thing at his convenience. The BJP leaders of Maharashtra start a campaign to slander the government every morning. it is understandable; But why do the governors blow the mud on that campaign? BJP has lost power in Maharashtra. It is a great pain; But there is no meaning in the governor always applying paste on the stomach ache caused by it. This suffering is going to last four years. But the stomach of the BJP is suffering, so even the person sitting on the constitutional post should suffer childbirth, it is serious. But that labor pains have been treated by Chief Minister Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray caught Governor’s dhoti – Shiv Sena

In the face, it is further written, “What happens if an elderly person sitting in the post of Governor transcends his decorum, all the governors of the country must have learned this lesson. The BJP started a movement to open the temples of the state. The governor was not required to participate in that political movement. When this movement started, the honorable Governor wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while keeping time. The letter reached the newspapers only during the journey to reach the Chief Minister. Bars and restaurants have started in the state. But why are the prayer places closed? Are you getting any divine signs to keep the temples closed? Or have you suddenly become secular? The Governor asked such a question. On this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray caught the Governor’s dhoti and shook the Raj Bhavan.

Not a bull here, but a ‘lion’ – Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena said, “It can be unparliamentary for us to use such language; But the Chief Minister has given a strong reply to the Governor only in a special Thakari style, this is true. Thackeray said in strong words, ‘Governor, according to the Constitution you have taken the oath of office as Governor. Don’t you accept the country’s constitution and secularism? And you do not need to say anything on our Hindutva. My Hindutvaism does not require your certificate. In this way, while giving a blacksmith, Chief Minister Thackeray showed that what is the pride, pride and attitude of Maharashtra? In this case, the governor behaved like a bull killing me. But here is not a bull, but a ‘lion’, how did they forget this? ”

BJP also got dressed: Shivesana

The Shiv Sena further said, “The main thing is that in this whole ‘washing’ case, BJP has also lost their clothes. Attacking the Maharashtra government with the help of the Governor made him expensive. This whole matter will be reversed in this way only on us and we will have to bear the brunt of pressing the box, they would not have even imagined it. In this case, the BJP and the Governor appointed by them are so open that even if Shri Krishna gives them clothes, their respect will not remain.

The party wrote in the face, “There is a danger of corona in Maharashtra. Four hours ago, Prime Minister Modi says this and, regardless of his guidance, BJP people and their governors open the temple, even if there is a crowd, they raise such slogans. These are irresponsible symptoms. Restaurants have been opened but only by following the rules completely. Nobody enjoys keeping the gods locked; But once a large crowd started coming to the temple, then the crowd of corona infected would also increase, on which the Health Minister of the country Dr. Harsh Vardhan has also expressed concern. If the BJP has to open prayer places, then they should go to Delhi and meet the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister and set a national policy in this regard. That would be right. ”

Restaurants are also operational in Goa and temples are locked – Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena said, “Why not open the temple or the prayer places of other religions? Have you abandoned Hinduism? The letter asking such a question has been sent by President Kovind to Prime Minister Modi, it does not appear. Many major temples of the country are closed. Such a tough decision has to be taken only for the safety of the people. Our Governor Bhagat Singh is also the Governor of Goa at present. Goa is the true land of Devbhoomi. All Devsthans like Mangeshi, Mahalaxmi, Mahalasa are in Goa. Goa’s politics and economics run at temples and other prayer places. Restaurants are also operational in Goa and temples are locked. Permission has been given to open some small temples. Nevertheless, large Devsthans like Mangeshi, Mahalasa, Mahalaxmi and Sri Kamakshi Sansthan are closed. This time, the famous Dussehra festival celebrated by Kamakshi Devasthan has also been canceled. The reason is clear. These temples are temples with large crowds of devotees. It is with this thought that the temples have been closed so that the general public does not get caught in the corona trap when the crowd of devotees increases. Maharashtra government has also taken the same role. Then why does Governor Koshyari, who is seeking answers from the Maharashtra government for opening the temple, not ask the same question to Goa BJP Chief Minister Pramod Sawant?

Shiv Sena said, “Such questions and answers start only in Maharashtra because there is no BJP Chief Minister here.” If the Governor’s intentions were clear, he would write a letter to the Chief Ministers of Goa and Maharashtra and express concern. People of Bharatiya Janata Party go to Raj Bhavan and pressurize the Governor. Just as this post has a reputation and pride, so does the Chief Minister’s post. As the constitutional head of state, this responsibility is more on the governor. Hindutva was embarrassed at the Raj Bhavan while welcoming a jaded actress who called Mumbai ‘Pakistan Babar Sena’, who insults Hindutva, where the Raj Bhavan is. Why, so?”

BJP’s ‘mouthpiece’ channel Tughluqi owner taunts CM- Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena said, “Not only this, the Tughlaqi owner of the BJP’s ‘mouthpiece’ channel literally attacks the Chief Minister of the state in the language of Tu-Tadak. This is an insult to the Chief Minister. Had he pulled the ears of the BJP Tughlaq while saying so, the Governor’s stature and respect would have been greater. But for the last few months, the daily disobedience of Raj Bhavan is just beginning. Sending a letter by Governor Koshyari to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be called an unreasonable step. On this, the Chief Minister struck one but struck solid! Seeing this Shivtej, the Gods of the temples must also have joyfully bellowed. The hour would have reached Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, then they would call the Governor back to maintain the prestige of the Raj Bhavan. What to say more?

