The death of the Reverend Stephen Gutgsell, who served in the church of Saint John the Baptist, has shaken the community of Fort Calhoun, in the state of Nebraska, United States, has shocked the community.

The 65-year-old religious man was attacked early Sunday morning in what authorities called a raid. The man died after being rushed to an Omaha hospital.

(Also read: 'Influencer' Jenny Blalock dies in tragic plane accident with her father).

The authorities also captured a man who was in the rectory, responding to a call that the same priest had made to 911.

Kierre L. Williams, 43, was capturedwho this Tuesday, December 12, was accused of murdering the Reverend Stephen Gutgsell.

The priest was also reported to have injuries to his face, hands and back, and shouted “help me” when one of the police officers arrived at the scene.

(We recommend: Renowned Asian comedian and activist found dead in Medellín ravine).

In addition to the accusations regarding the Gutgsel case, Williams had previously been charged with misdemeanor assault in Sioux City, after hitting a person in the middle of an altercation in a soup kitchen.

Now, for the case in Nebraska, he is expected to be assigned a lawyer to appear in court on Wednesday.

The case has shocked the small community, as it is the second murder case to come to Fort Calhoun this year.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO