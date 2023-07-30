Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2023 – 11:43 am Share

The Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) denounced to Justice, on Friday, 28, the producer Bruno de Souza Rodrigues and the prostitute Jeander Vinicius da Silva Braga for the crimes of aggravated homicide, concealment of a corpse, embezzlement and property crimes against actor Jeff Machado, murdered in January in Rio and whose body was discovered in May. The victim was concreted in the backyard of a property rented by the suspects.

According to the MP-RJ, the complaint was filed with the 1st Criminal Court of the District of the Capital. The prosecution also asked the Justice to convert the temporary detention of the accused into preventive detention.

According to the complaint, Jeff was drugged at his home, in the Campo Grande neighborhood, west of Rio, by Bruno before going up to the second floor of the property with Jeander, where they allegedly started a sexual relationship. In the middle of the act, when the victim was on his back, Bruno strangled Jeff with a telephone cable, causing his death.

Still according to the indictment, Jeander “concurred to the commission of the crime, distracting the actor so that Bruno could attack him”. The accused then took the body in a trunk and buried it in the ground in front of a kitchenette rented by Bruno in the same neighborhood.

The complaint reinforces the hypothesis of the police investigation for the financial motivation of the crime. “As of 2019, Bruno falsely promised Jefferson to buy a spot for the actor on a television station, worth more than BRL 18,000, claiming that it would be passed on to an alleged producer/director of the station. The money was not returned and neither was the hiring. According to the complaint, it was mere bait created to obtain illicit financial advantages from the victim. On the verge of being discovered, Bruno killed the victim,” says the MP’s note.

After committing the murder, Bruno even used the victim’s credit card to go shopping and advertise the sale of Jeff’s car. He still appropriated the actor’s cell phone and held dialogues with family and friends impersonating the victim. The report was unable to contact the lawyers of the accused. In an interview with TV Record, Bruno denied having killed Jeff.