In Chile, at least 111 women who had taken part in the State’s family planning program became pregnant after using a defective contraceptive. The situation comes weeks after deputies of the Commission for Women and Gender Equity presented a bill that seeks to decriminalize abortion.

“One day they called me from my medical center to let me know, there were some batches in poor condition, but my pills did not correspond to those boxes and I was calm,” said Estefany Cavieres, a 28-year-old girl who has been affected by the situation. .

In Chile, there is a rigorous birth control plan that dates back to 1967, when the Family Planning and Responsible Parenthood Program was established.

Therefore, thousands of women (especially those with low resources) apply to be beneficiaries of the contraceptive pills provided by the State.

“These pills are delivered in the public system and the person in charge is the Ministry of Health, which has put out to tender the purchase of them through Cenabast and they are distributed to the primary health care services”, explains Javiera Canales, coordinator of the legal area of the Miles Chile Corporation, an organization that works to build and promote the free exercise of sexual and reproductive rights.

However, the Institute of Public Health (ISP) of Chile, the country’s highest pharmacological authority, warned between March and September 2020 that eight batches of six different contraceptive pills, which were distributed in public health centers, were defective. Line followed ordered its withdrawal from the market.

Due to the situation, the ISP reported that in addition to the immediate withdrawal of the indicated batches, it forced to establish a quarantine of the rest of the batches of the product in the places of sale. Similarly, the institution pointed out that the sanitary registration of the product would be suspended until the laboratory involved corrected the origin of the detected fault..

“It is important that patients consult with their midwife or doctor to receive indications regarding the continuity of the treatment, in case of detecting anomalies such as those shown in the attached photographs, where tablets mixed with placebos or absence of these are clearly identified”, It reads him in the statement issued by the agency.

However, before the recall decision was issued, dozens of women had received the drug. By the end of 2020, around 29 women had reported becoming pregnant.

“Despite the fact that the Silesian laboratory, in charge of making the Anulette CD pills, had a previous history of failed drug delivery, as happened in 2018, what happened from August last year onwards is totally new. For the first time, there are complaints of women who became pregnant as a result of taking these contraceptives, ”Canales added to France 24.

Women, defenseless in the face of a failure in the protection of the State

In August 2020, when one of the alerts was issued, the corporation began information and advisory work for many of the women who were affected by the situation.

“As a Miles Corporation, we raised an alert to our followers on social networks so that they were informed and cases began to reach us seeking legal help to see what they could do with their unwanted pregnancies,” he said.

According to the representative of the organization, the counseling was divided into three stages: “Requesting the voluntary interruption of pregnancy due to risk of life, which is guaranteed by law since September 2017, since we believe that in the face of a broad interpretation of this cause, women could access the legal interruption of pregnancy. On the other hand, we initiated a civil action on compensation for damages against the State and the laboratory responsible for the defective tablets. We also carry out urgent action before international organizations such as the UN and the IACHR ”, he added.

This action was carried out in January 2021 together with the international organization Women ‘s Link Worldwide. There they went to the Rapporteurship on the Right to Health of the United Nations and the Rapporteurship on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (DESCA-IACHR Rapporteur) to explain what happened and denounce failures presented in the services of sexual health since October 2019.

“The urgent action, presented to the UN and IACHR (through letter 41), seeks to recommend to the State of Chile to make improvements in access to sexual and reproductive health and reparation actions to those affected by violations of the right to health, ”said the representative of the Miles Corporation.

“The decriminalization of abortion needs to be reviewed”

According to the Miles Corporation, at least 111 women are pregnant due to birth control pill failure.

“I don’t have a job or anything stable to offer my baby, we need financial compensation. For my family this expense is too much,” said Barbara Vásquez, a 20-year-old from Ñuble, a region in central Chile.

The situation has become a problem for the Chilean State, since it exposed flaws in its family control program.

Additionally, the request for abortion in many of the cases has been denied since the situation does not fall within the three causes allowed to interrupt the pregnancy (risk of the mother, congenital pathology, or pregnancy resulting from rape) that are decriminalized in Chile since 2017.

“Chile has a challenge ahead. It is necessary to broaden the concept of sexual health and therefore review the decriminalization of abortion,” said Estefanny Molina, lawyer for Women’s Link Worldwide.

In mid-January, the Congressional Commission for Women and Gender Equality resumed the revision of a bill to decriminalize abortion. This commission, made up mostly of opposition deputies, expects the initiative to be discussed by both houses of Congress in the coming months.

However, a conservative society is preparing for a protracted debate. Meanwhile, the drama of more than 100 Chilean women advances in silence and without the guarantee of finding a response from the State.

With EFE and local media