Rome – The Council of State rejected the monocratic motion of the FIGC against the decision of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court ordering the delivery of the so-called “Covisoc paper”, requested in Juventus capital gains processto Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini, who had appealed to the Tar.

Having received the decree, ANSA learns in via Allegri rooms, the FIGC has immediately activated with the Covisoc for the delivery of the document today.

The administrative judge set the collegiate hearing for 23 March but did not grant the suspension, not recognizing “a damage that can be defined as catastrophic for the deducting party”.