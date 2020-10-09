The Gehlot government has come under attack from the BJP for the burning of the priest over the dispute over the temple land in Karauli. BJP leaders are constantly questioning the state government over the incident. Union minister Prakash Javadekar surrounded Rahul Gandhi on the whole matter. Prakash Javadekar said that a priest was burnt alive in Rajasthan. There are incidents of rape all around there. Rahul Gandhi should take cognizance of this. Action should also be taken against criminals.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Javadekar said that a priest of a temple in Karauli today was burnt alive by goons who wanted to occupy the land attached to the temple. Incidents of rape are being recorded from all parts of Rajasthan. In such a situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should take cognizance of these issues instead of going on political tours. They should either ask the Rajasthan government to resign or try to improve it. They should take action against the culprits.

Earlier Rajasthan’s former CM Vasundhara Raje wrote in a tweet that the condemnation of the case of burning the priest of the temple alive in Sapotra in Karauli district, to death, is less than sad.

He wrote that one thing is clear from the speed at which the graph of crime is increasing in Rajasthan, that no women, children, old people, Dalits, businessmen are safe here. The Congress government of the state should now abandon its deep slumber and bring the family to justice immediately by punishing the culprits.

BJP state president Satish Poonia on Friday surrounded the Gehlot government in the Karauli incident in Jodhpur. He has said that crime is increasing in the state. Referring to the incident of burning the priest of the temple alive in Karauli, he said, “The fear of the law has ended among the criminals. The people of the state are scared, scared, scared, how long have you been to the criminals?” Will you be the Messiah? “