The family of teenager Sharron Prior, murdered 48 years ago, may finally have closure. Canadian police have solved one of the most iconic unsolved cases in the history of the province of Quebec. thanks to an advanced DNA test. This is the story.

Sharron Prior was 16 years old when she was abducted on March 29, 1975 in the Pointe St-Charles area of ​​Montreal. The young woman was going to a pizzeria to meet some friends, but she never arrived.

His body was found four days later in a forest in Longueuil, Quebec, across the St. Lawrence River.

Despite having investigated more than 100 suspects over several years, the police never made any arrests. Yvonne Prior, the teen’s mother, is now 80 and still lives in Canada. She has spent almost her entire life searching for her daughter’s killer.

After staying open for more than 40 years, investigators finally made a breakthrough when they linked DNA found at the crime scene to an American family living in West Virginia.

So when they discovered that a member of the said family with a criminal record was living in Montreal at the time of Sharron’s murder, but is now dead, they obtained a warrant to exhume his body.The suspect was named Franklin Maywood Romine.

The killer was identified as Franklin Maywood Romine. Photo: Facebook: Longueuil Police

Romine’s name came up in the investigation last year, according to WCHS-TV of Charleston, West Virginia.

The Longueuil Police had begun reviewing his criminal records and found an extensive criminal history and Romine’s attempts to evade justice by moving between West Virginia and Canada.

Among his records, it was discovered that he first attempted to escape from jail in West Virginia in 1964 and then managed to escape in 1967, according to records obtained by WCHS-TV. Two years later, Ella Romine already had a criminal record in Canada.

His criminal history included a 1974 rape conviction in West Virginia.according to CTV News.

That year, he was arrested for breaking into a home in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and raping a woman. He was released on $2,500 bail and two months later he fled to Canada, according to an Associated Press story at the time.

But shortly after Sharron’s death, Romine was arrested and extradited to West Virginia, where he was sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison for sexual assault. in the Parkersburg case.

Sharon Prior was 15 years old when she was murdered in Canada. Photo: Facebook: Longueuil Police

Evidence and DNA

Investigators said that DNA that had been collected from Sharron Prior’s clothing and from a shirt that was used to restrain her was never sufficient for analysis.

But years later advances in DNA technology allowed police to obtain an amplified sample, enough to compare it with samples in a database containing thousands of profiles of people identified by their last names. That database led police to the last name Romine.

The results of these biological tests confirmed 100% that Franklin Romine was the murderer.

Following a court order, on May 2, the body of Franklin Maywood Romine was exhumed from a West Virginia cemetery for DNA testing.

“Investigators were able to oversee the collection of DNA from the suspect’s remains and later compare it to DNA found at the crime scene. committed 48 years earlier,” according to a Canadian police statement. “The results of these biological tests confirmed 100% that Franklin Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the murderer that the police had been trying to identify for almost five decades.the police said.

After learning the outcome, Sharron’s younger sister, Doreen, said: “The resolution of Sharron’s case will never bring her back, but knowing that her killer is no longer on this earth and can no longer kill brings closure.”.

